LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The five officers involved in the deadly shooting of a carjacking suspect were identified by Las Vegas Metropolitan police Friday morning.

The officers killed a 30-year-old man during a shootout following a series of carjackings on Wednesday, Dec. 27, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

The two Metro police officers are identified as Jacob Mekeel, 27, and Timothy Brooks, 47. Both have been with Metro since 2018.

The three Nevada State police troopers are Martin Moran, 31, who has been with NSP since 2019, Danny Kincaid, 30, who has been with NSP since 2023, and Luis Villanueva, 30. who has been with NSP since 2017.

The officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.