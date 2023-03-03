LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released the names of the two officers involved in Wednesday night’s police shooting near the Galleria at Sunset Mall in Henderson.

The officers have been identified as Officer Jacob Barr, 29, and Officer Justin Garcia, 26.

According to Metro police, Barr has been employed with LVMPD since 2015 and is assigned to the East Community Policing Division in the Southeast Area Command.

Garcia has been employed with LVMPD since 2018 and is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division in the Convention Center Area Command, Metro said.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

According to police, on Wednesday evening Metro officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. Officers were unable to stop the vehicle and pursued it until it crashed into another vehicle near Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street.

Officer-involved shooting near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street (Courtesy of Jarrett Revzin/@jayinvegas)

Police said that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day and was used in a robbery.

After the vehicle crashed, the suspect then ran from the vehicle while holding a gun. She then turned toward the officers while holding the gun and officers opened fire, hitting her, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was in critical condition, police said.

According to police, no officers were injured during this incident.