Las Vegas offers Vegas Strong Academy to assist children with distance learning while parents work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has set up Vegas Strong Academy, a program to help parents with affordable care and assist them with distance learning for their children while they’re at work.

The program started at six community centers and five libraries across Las Vegas once the school year begin. The hours at the different Vegas Strong academies are 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Vegas Strong academies cater to grades K-8, and it’s $20 a day or $100 a week. There is also financial assistance available for those who need it.

Along with enjoying arts, crafts, culture, and recreation, “The kids that participate are going to get six hours of online instruction, [and] staff is here to help them through the process,” Greg Weitzel, director of Las Vegas Parks and Rec.

The city is also offering a program for kids with special needs called “The Vegas Strong Adaptive Academy.” It’s for children with special needs between the ages of 7 and 21, and is being held at the Dula Community Center.

Registration for both programs can be found here.