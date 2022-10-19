LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the holiday season fast approaching, the city of Las Vegas is gifting those with parking tickets the opportunity to pay their fines with toys.

The program allows people to pay off their parking fines with toys. The toys will then be given to children during the holidays through the city’s Flexible Housing Program which helps link homeless families to housing units.

Under the program, any driver that is issued a non-public safety parking ticket from Oct. 19 through Nov. 16, 2022, can choose to resolve the ticket by providing a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.

The following public safety and handicap-related parking tickets are excluded from the program:

Any handicap-related violation

No Stopping/No Standing

Red curb

Sidewalk

18” from curb

Double parking

Blocking alley

Too close to intersection, crosswalk, stop/yield sign

No-parking areas

Bike lane

Fire Lane/hydrant

Blocking or facing traffic