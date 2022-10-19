LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the holiday season fast approaching, the city of Las Vegas is gifting those with parking tickets the opportunity to pay their fines with toys.
The program allows people to pay off their parking fines with toys. The toys will then be given to children during the holidays through the city’s Flexible Housing Program which helps link homeless families to housing units.
Under the program, any driver that is issued a non-public safety parking ticket from Oct. 19 through Nov. 16, 2022, can choose to resolve the ticket by providing a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.
The following public safety and handicap-related parking tickets are excluded from the program:
- Any handicap-related violation
- No Stopping/No Standing
- Red curb
- Sidewalk
- 18” from curb
- Double parking
- Blocking alley
- Too close to intersection, crosswalk, stop/yield sign
- No-parking areas
- Bike lane
- Fire Lane/hydrant
- Blocking or facing traffic
To participate, drivers must bring the parking ticket, as well as a receipt for the toy, within 30 days of the ticket date. Toys and tickets will be collected until Dec. 16, 2022, at the Parking Services Office located at 350 S. City Parkway. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m., closed on weekends and holidays.