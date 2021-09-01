Las Vegas offers program that will allow parking violators to pay ticket with a toy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s less than four months until the holiday season but it will be a bit brighter for some Las Vegas valley children thanks to a program approved by the Las Vegas City Council Wednesday.

The city program will allow people to pay off their parking fines with toys. The toys will be given to children during the holidays by the city’s Flexible Housing Program which helps link homeless families to housing units.

Under the program, any driver that is issued a non-public safety parking ticket from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, 2021 can choose to resolve the ticket by providing a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.

If you receive one of the following tickets, you are excluded from the program:

Any handicap-related violation

No Stopping/No Standing

Red curb

Sidewalk

18” from curb

Double parking

Blocking alley

Too close to intersection, crosswalk, stop/yield sign

No-parking areas

Bike lane

Fire Lane/hydrant

Blocking or facing traffic