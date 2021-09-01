Las Vegas offers program that will allow parking violators to pay ticket with a toy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s less than four months until the holiday season but it will be a bit brighter for some Las Vegas valley children thanks to a program approved by the Las Vegas City Council Wednesday.
The city program will allow people to pay off their parking fines with toys. The toys will be given to children during the holidays by the city’s Flexible Housing Program which helps link homeless families to housing units.
Under the program, any driver that is issued a non-public safety parking ticket from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, 2021 can choose to resolve the ticket by providing a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.
If you receive one of the following tickets, you are excluded from the program:
- Any handicap-related violation
- No Stopping/No Standing
- Red curb
- Sidewalk
- 18” from curb
- Double parking
- Blocking alley
- Too close to intersection, crosswalk, stop/yield sign
- No-parking areas
- Bike lane
- Fire Lane/hydrant
- Blocking or facing traffic
To participate, drivers must bring the parking ticket, as well as a receipt for the toy, within 30 days of the ticket date. Toys and tickets will be collected until Dec. 15, 2021, at the Parking Services Office located at 350 S. City Parkway. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m., closed on weekends and holidays.