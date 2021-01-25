Las Vegas offering low-income seniors utility tax, sewer rebate program, accepting applications until March 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Utility Tax Rebate Program is a program offered by the city of Las Vegas to low-income seniors who reside within the city limits.

Seniors over the age of 60 who qualify receive a rebate on the franchise tax they paid for local utilities throughout the 2020 year. These utilities include electric power, land-line telephone and natural gas.

Applications can be filed at one of the centers listed below through March 15, 2021. Application forms are not available online.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE REBATE PROGRAM

Applicants must make an income of less than $16,500 for an individual or $18,900 for those filing married, head of household. Applicants must bring copies of their 2020 local NV Energy, Southwest Gas and CenturyLink or Cox Communications telephone bills, photo identification proof of income, proof of bill payment and other supporting documentation to fill out an application.

Identification and bills must match physical address. Low-income homeowners ages 60+ who qualify also may apply for a partial rebate of the annual sewer bill on their primary residence located within the city of Las Vegas.

APPLICATION LOCATIONS

Appointments can be made at the following centers:

Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive

Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St.

Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Howard Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave.

Residents can call 702-229-1515 to make an appointment.

Due to COVID, appointments are required and no more than two people may attend an appointment. All participants are required to wear a mask and will be screened.