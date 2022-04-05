LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be sponsoring eight free outdoor spring concerts from March 12 to May 20.

The public is invited to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the free afternoon and evening performances listed below.

Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m.

Local entertainer Cam Calloway and his band will be performing at Historic Westside Legacy Park at 1600 Mount Mariah Dr. The artist has previously performed at Life Is Beautiful music festival, and the program is partly supported by the Nevada Arts Council.

Saturday, April 2, 7 p.m.

Mark Dalzell’s “Jazz Juice” will be performing at Estelle Neal Park at 6075 Rebecca Rd.

Saturday, April 16, 6:30 p.m.

Musicians of Seffarine Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp will perform at Bob Baskin Park at 2801 W Oakley Blvd. The performance will take place during a pop-up art market from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks will be present to offer refreshments for sale..

Friday, April 22, 7 -11 p.m.

Multi-media collective Raow Raow will be hosting a block party on Third Street from Hoover to Gass Avenues in downtown Las Vegas. The collective has partnered with The Kennedy Center, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, and the Life is Beautiful music festival.

Saturday, April 23, 2 p.m.

B. Rose, or Brittany Rose, will perform at Historic Westside Legacy Park at 1600 Mount Mariah Dr. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the concert, and the program is partly supported by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m.

The Vegas City Opera will present selections and scenes from “The Godfather,” “Casino,” “Wall Street,” “The Fifth Element,” “Moonstruck,” “Pretty Woman,” “The Aristocrats,” and “The Untouchables” at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at 720 Twin Lakes Dr. in Lorenzi Park.

Saturday, May 7, noon to 4 p.m.

Teens will be able to enjoy four different punk rock bands including Hideaway and The Psyatics at the Garehime Heights Park at 3901 N Campbell Rd. Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale at the event.

Friday, May 20, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas jazz quartet Shapiro Project will be performing at Bruce Trent Park at 8851 Vegas Dr. The group performs straight-ahead to modal jazz as well as funk, Latin jazz, contemporary jazz, and jazz-rock/fusion.