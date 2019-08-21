Las Vegas Oddities launch GoFundMe campaign to relocate store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The weirdest little store in Las Vegas needs the community’s help. Las Vegas Oddities has a month to come up with thousands of dollars to move the store.

The owner of the building where the store is housed is not renewing the store’s lease, so the owner, Vanessa VanAlstyne, started a GoFundMe account to rais $15,000 to move the store to its new home.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, the store has a little money saved for emergencies, but the emergency fund is not enough to cover all of the expenses.