LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former patient at a Las Vegas hospital is suing the facility and a nurse, claiming the caretaker sexually assaulted him and then offered him money to keep quiet, court documents said.

The patient, identified in court paperwork filed June 5 as “T.H.”, was admitted to Desert Springs Hospital in October 2022 “for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder,” documents said. The hospital is located near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue in the east valley.

8 News Now is not naming the nurse as he has not been charged with a crime. Records from the Board of Nursing show he had an active nursing license as of Tuesday, which did not expire until September. The nurse’s record showed no disciplinary actions.

In one alleged incident five days after the patient was admitted to an in-patient psychiatric facility, the nurse allegedly brought the patient into the bathroom and “stroked his [genitals],” documents said.

“Shortly after the first incident, [the nurse] came to the bed of plaintiff, reached under the blanket and stroked his [genitals],” documents said. The patient was allegedly sexually assaulted “more than once” after the initial incidents, documents said.

The patient reported the “improper touching and sexual assault incidents” to a doctor, documents said.

The nurse then allegedly offered money “as an apology for the sexual assault and unwanted touching,” documents said.

The patient filed a police report with Las Vegas Metro police when he discharged himself from the hospital, documents said. The nurse was not charged with a crime.

The patient’s medical records from the hospital “do not record, reflect, or note the sexual assaults, unwanted touchings, or reporting of the same,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks damages for abuse, negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

A spokesperson for the hospital declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Craig Drummond, the attorney representing the patient, declined to comment further than what was written in court documents.

A judge had not set a hearing in the case as of Tuesday.