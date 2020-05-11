Las Vegas North Premium Outlets reopens for shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shoppers will once again be able to browse and buy items at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets after being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outlets mall can open under Governor Sisolak’s Phase 1 plan because it is an open-air, outdoor retail mall, not enclosed.

According to a news release from the outlets mall, there will be enhanced safety protocols which include stepping up cleaning at high-traffic areas, making masks available to shoppers, but not requiring them, enforcing social distancing and occupancy limits in stores and restaurants.

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Rajeev Chhabra, Area General Manager at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets.

These are the safety protocols:

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

The property has also joined forces with local non-profits to support initiatives aimed at assisting those in the community experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

“We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives,” Chhabra said.

He added, more than 1,400 people are employed at the outlets and it contributes more than $62 million in sales tax that goes to the state.

“Our property is an integral part of our community not only in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, but also job creation, small business growth and community support. We look forward to once again serving the needs of our community, and do so in a safe and responsible manner,” said Mr. Chhabra.

In addition to reopening, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets has joined a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing, and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profits.