LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in the Las Vegas valley and several more this past week.

In the southeast valley is where the first fatal crash in LVMPD’s jurisdiction of 2023 occurred. According to police, a motorcycle ran a stop sign and then struck a street light fixture and a brick wall early Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“You see these motorcyclists driving all kinds of crazy, dipping into lanes, not really following the rules,” Isaac Sanders said.

In North Las Vegas, another crash occurred just before 2:40 p.m. Sunday where a small SUV struck another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk. Both pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center, where one later died. This marked the first traffic-related death in North Las Vegas Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

Locals who drive daily in the valley acknowledged how scary the roads can be and what they have experienced.

“These people drive crazy. They don’t look in their rear views. I don’t like driving at night,” Yanna Robinson said. “I’ve been hit three times, two of which were by red light runners and one under the influence so it’s a big problem.”

On New Year’s Eve, a woman was hit while crossing outside of a marked crosswalk on Boulder Highway. Her death marked the 152nd traffic-related death in LVMPD’d jurisdiction for 2022.

A couple was hit and killed on Wednesday while on vacation from New Mexico. Kristie and William Baxter attempted to cross 4th Street near the Fremont Street Experience against a “don’t cross” pedestrian signal. The driver was arrested and is now facing DUI and hit-and-run-related charges.

As for LVMPD ‘s traffic statistics for 2022, the total number of hit-and-run cases has increased by over 35% from 2021 with pedestrian fatalities up by over 7% for 2022.