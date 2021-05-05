Las Vegas nonprofit working to educate parents on safe sleeping environments for infants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas advocates are working to educate parents on safe sleeping environments for infants.

Baby’s Bounty is a local based non-profit that helps at-risk families by providing education and essential tools to ensure a good start for every baby.

Kelly Maxwell, the executive director of Baby’s Bounty shared some best sleeping practices for children on Good Day Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

TIPS:

Babies should sleep alone in their sleep environment with no toys, blankets, or other unsafe items

NO soft bedding

A new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows 72% of unexplained infant deaths occurred in unsafe sleep environments.

The study revealed there were nearly 97+ deaths per 100,000 infants, and most were confirmed to be due to airway obstruction attributed to soft bedding.

If you’re interested in donating to Baby’s Bounty or know someone in need of resources, please click HERE for more information.