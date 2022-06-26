Watson Beas, 3, and his family get a colorful welcome after the 150,000th flight by Miracle Flights. (Miracle Flights)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides air travel to those facing health challenges, marked its 150,000th flight Saturday, welcoming home a boy, 3, after treatment in Florida.

The Las Vegas nonprofit applauded the return of Watson Beas, who was born with clubfoot. Beas and his family arrived at Harry Reid International Airport from West Palm Beach, Fla., after treatment at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Watson Beas, 3, and his family get a warm welcome at Harry Reid International Airport. (Miracle Flights)

It was the 15th such trip for the Las Vegas family, and the nonprofit said the youngster would continue to fly free for medical care.

Mark Brown, the nonprofit’s chief executive, said the organization, which began in 1985, was proud of the milestone.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Watson be the recipient of this flight,” Brown said. “On behalf of everyone at Miracle Flights, we want to thank our generous partners, donors and the Las Vegas community who made the last 149,999 flights possible and who continue to allow us to impact the lives of patients such as Watson.”

More information on the organization is at miracleflights.org.