Las Vegas nonprofit assists Latinos with unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here in Nevada, over 20,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week. Currently, about 461,000 have filed and are still waiting to be paid.

A Las Vegas organization is trying to help those in the Latino community who are having a hard time getting answers about benefits.

Arriba is a nonprofit that helps workers in the Latino community. As the pandemic started and more people lost their jobs they knew they could help people get unemployment.

“There are some folks who have gone two months with no income,” said Arriba director Bliss Requa-Trautz. “At this point, we have worked with a couple hundred individuals.”

People at the Arriba Las Vegas work center have been working around the clock. Arriba helps low wage and immigrant workers. They are now helping people file for unemployment who are having issues.

“A specific challenge that exists is lack of access to technology, a computer or internet in the home or lack of comfort using that system. Language can also become a barrier,” Requa-Trautz said.

She also says they also started helping people who have holds on their claim due to incorrect information.

“Common issues include having a slight difference in name between their drivers license and work authorization and the way their name is registered in the company,” Requa-Trautz said.

Esperanza Membreno Ortiz worked at a laundry facility. After having hard time filing for unemployment, she came to Arriba for help.

“It was very difficult to access the system,” Ortiz said. “I am very happy. It was a battle. I am now receiving unemployment.”

Arriba relies on donations and volunteers to operate and help the Latino community.

They say they are taking appointments for unemployment help, but they fill up fast, so you will have to be patient when calling for a time to meet.