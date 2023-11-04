LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Las Vegas-based nonprofit is aiming to bridge the gap between what pet owners can afford and the cost required to save their pets.

Best Friends Together helps fund vet bills for pet owners in financial distress when their pet is diagnosed with a treatable life-threatening illness or emergency.

To qualify for assistance, pet owners must be Nevada residents and earn less than $55,000 a year for married couples or $32,000 a year for single people.

Pet owners with higher incomes can also show proof of recent financial hardship to qualify.

The average unexpected vet bill is around $800 to $1,500 depending on the location. According to the nonprofit, studies show that only 39% of Americans have enough money in their savings to cover a $1,000 emergency.

“Nobody should have to choose between money and their best friend,” Jessica Kirkpatrick, founder of Best Friends Together said.

Best Friends Together is currently accepting donations through their website at bestfriendstogether.org.