LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Las Vegas prepares for major storms and flooding from Hurricane Hilary, many turned their attention underground on Friday, to help homeless people living in the city’s flood channels.

“I’m going to tell them, ‘don’t stay here,”‘ David Marlon, CEO of Vegas Stronger said.

In what many would call a labor of love, Marlon does what he can to save lives.

“It’s almost certain that someone is going to die in the Vegas valley this weekend,” Marlon told 8 News Now. “From this flood.”

He and other volunteers affiliated with the non-profit rehabilitation organization made one of their routine trips to the Las Vegas tunnels on Friday to offer help to the people living there.

“It’s someone’s son or daughter, it’s someone’s mom or dad,” he said of the people he’s helping. “And they absolutely deserve our compassion.”

However, this particular mission is more dire than most, with storms from Hurricane Hilary moving into Southern Nevada.

The rain was already leading to rapidly rising flood waters on Friday afternoon.

“I’m expecting these flood tunnels to get to larger capacity, maybe more than ever,” Marlon explained. “So, it’s really important that we reach out to all the folks who have been residing in the tunnels and offer a way out.”

The team also carries Narcan and Fentanyl test strips to offer those struggling with addiction immediate help.

“It’s important with everyone that we look them in the eye,” Marlon said. “That we speak to them with dignity.”

The efforts are all in the hope that an act of kindness will make a true difference one person at a time.

“Our job is to throw them a rope,” Marlon concluded. “If they grab the rope, we are going to pull them in the boat.”

The Vegas Stronger volunteers were able to help one man living in the tunnels get help and go into a detox program.

The volunteers said they planned to make several more trips to the tunnels during the weekend to warn people about the incoming storms and offer them help.

