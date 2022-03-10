Baby’s Bounty Seeks $100,000 in donations from community to help in relief effort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization geared toward helping at-risk families is hoping to provide overseas relief to Ukrainian families in Poland in the weeks to come.

Baby’s Bounty, is working with Senator Jacky Rosen’s office to raise $100,000 in donations and is calling on the Las Vegas community to help.

The non-profit says the supplies will go directly into the hands of resources on the grounds overseas.

The first shipment is expected to be made in two weeks. Donations can be made by clicking HERE.

Community members can also donate new baby blankets for refugees to Baby’s Bounty.

Baby’s Bounty campaign to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland