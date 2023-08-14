LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A non-profit that offers therapy dog training has a brand new building to be able to do more. It opens this upcoming weekend, and organizers are hoping more people sign up to become a therapy dog team.

Michael’s Angel Paws started more than a decade ago, in remembrance of Stephanie Gerken’s son, Michael, who would have needed a service dog had he survived.

“So here we are ten years later, living up his dream and his legacy,” Gerken said. “We’re here to support our community with offering therapy dog training, community dog training, and service dog training.”

They work with seniors, Veterans, kids, and anyone with a mental or physical disability. They’ve been operating throughout the community at parks and malls and this Saturday opening up their own indoor training facility.

CEO Emily Villarreal said it allows everyone to maximize their time, especially during the hot summer months.

“Training really takes a step back during these hot months, and it has slowed down,” Villarreal said. “But now we can fully operate during the summer and be in air conditioning. It’s a great way for people to continue to exercise their dogs during the summer.”

Who would make a good therapy dog team?

“If you have time, and want to give back to our community,” Villarreal said. “You do love Las Vegas and you feel bad for leaving a dog at home. It’s a great way to get out in our community and volunteer with your best friend by your side.”

The grand opening is Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. The address is 8525 S. Eastern Avenue Suite 100.