LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas non-profit has been helping teenagers finish high school and start a career.

Chicanos Por La Causa helps to give young adults a second chance. It is accepting applications for its July programs.

“Mexican Americans for the Cause” empowers people to become self-sufficient. Their youth build program is getting more than a million dollars in federal funds to continue its goal of getting young adults into the workforce.

They assist 18 to 24-year-olds that have dropped out of high school to gain careers in the construction trade, certified nursing assisting, and welding. Instructors help them gain their high school equivalency and learn the trades.

“Just to know if I drive that street, that house is still going to be there. I did that,” 24-year-old Marmar Marshall said.

He dropped out of high school his senior year, and in 2020, found Youthbuild. During his time with the organization, he completed his high school education, got all his licenses, and helped build low-income housing in the area with Habitat for Humanity.

Now, in addition to having his licenses, he’s actually an instructor with Youthbuild.

All of the courses are free of charge, with everything provided, and students earn while they learn. They get paid 12 dollars an hour, and they get paid more often once they get their exams.

“Youthbuild helps them with resume building, making sure they have their certificates, additional job search resources and they have a direct entry with the local unions,” Courtney Wickliffe, interim director of workforce and community development, said.

They have a two-week challenge trial period on July 10 to make sure the program is a right fit for everyone. The next class starts on July 24.

The nursing assistant program is 6 weeks long, with the welding program taking one month.

If you’re interested, you can apply at the CPLC Nevada website.