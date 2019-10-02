Las Vegas No. 17 on list of best cities for vegan, vegetarian options

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Meat alternatives have hit the mainstream. It’s getting easier to think about vegan options in your diet. But are you ready yet?

That decision could have a lot to do with where you live. WalletHub took a close look at the 100 largest cities in the U.S., and used 17 metrics to calculate the results of their 2019’s Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians.

The Top 10:

Portland Los Angeles Orlando Seattle Austin Atlanta New York San Francisco San Diego Tampa

Four cities in Nevada were included:

Las Vegas (No. 17) — High rank for diversity, accessibility and quality.

Reno (No. 68) — more affordable than most cities.

Henderson (No. 95) — not conducive to vegetarian lifestyle.

North Las Vegas (No. 97) — high mark for affordability, but not very accessible.

With 17 different statistical categories, the survey offers a lot of interesting comparisons. North Las Vegas scored in the bottom five in several categories, and Las Vegas was in the top five in one of the categories:

WalletHub examined each city based on such metrics as the cost of groceries for vegetarians, the share of restaurants serving meatless options and salad shops per capita. See the full survey here, along with an in-depth look at the methodology used.