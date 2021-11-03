Metro officer says he drank before hit-and-run crash, report indicates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer who is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run told investigators it was his fault and that he had been drinking, documents said.

Officer Richard Chavez, who is assigned to the department’s Homeland Security Division, was arrested on charges of DUI, duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage and failing to obey a red light last Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road just before 8 a.m., police said.

An officer said while talking to Chavez, his speech was slurred and mumbled and his breath smelled of alcohol, an arrest report said. When speaking more with Chavez, he reportedly told the officer he had a drink of vodka and was taking prescription medication

After failing a field sobriety test, the officer took Chavez into custody.

A spokesperson for the department said Chavez is assigned to modified duty with pay.

A booking photo for Chavez was not released.