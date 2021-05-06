LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holistic masseuse who police said sexually assaulted at least one client told one woman he could “heal her,” court documents said.

Francisco Tovar-Lugo, 58, faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of open and gross lewdness, according to court records. Metro police arrested him on April 29. On Monday, police said they believe there could be more victims.

A woman told police Tovar-Lugo was massaging her at her apartment when he inserted his fingers into her private area, an arrest report said. The report also said Tovar-Lugo put his mouth on the woman’s breast.

“Francisco tried to tell [redacted] that he needed to do this so she could get pregnant,” the police report said. Tovar-Lugo told the woman he “something has to do things that are uncomfortable to him in order to heal people,” according to the report.

According to the report, Tovar-Lugo told police he had been performing massages for 20 years and gets clients via word of mouth. He is not a licensed massage therapist, the report said.

Jail records show Tovar-Lugo remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Tovar-Lugo or has information about potential incidents was urged to contact police at 702-828-3421.