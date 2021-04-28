Father accused of helping move Lesly Palacio’s body to go on trial; son remains on the run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trial for the father accused of helping his son move a young woman’s body before going on the run last summer will begin in June.

A judge Wednesday set the start of Jose Rangel’s trial for June 7. Rangel, 46, is charged with being an accessory to murder and destroying or concealing evidence in the death of Lesly Palacio, 22.

He was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border in February. His son, Eric Rangel-Ibarra, 25, remains on the run and is wanted for murder. Investigators believe he is likely in Mexico.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Evidence presented to a grand jury earlier this year shows the two men moving Palacio’s body on Aug. 29, 2020, according to documents obtained first by the I-Team.

According to court transcripts and video footage, prosecutors believe Rangel-Ibarra returned to his home with Palacio around 6 a.m. after a night of drinking. Video shows a man, whom prosecutors identify as Rangel-Ibarra, helping a woman, identified as Palacio, get out of a truck parked in front of his home on Tipper Avenue on the east side, court documents said.

Lesly Palacio (KLAS)

An hour later, the same camera from a home down the street captures two men, whom prosecutors identified as Rangel-Ibarra and Rangel, dragging a body from the home and into the same truck. A few minutes later, the video shows the truck leaving, and a man, whom prosecutors identified as Rangel, hosing off the walkway.

Palacio’s body was found near the Valley of Fire on Sept. 9, 2020. The coroner has not released her cause of death.

In March, Rangel pleaded not guilty and was held on $100,000 bond. He asked for a speedy trial.