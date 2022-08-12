LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you live at the airport, we’re sorry. You’re missing out on all this rain.

It’s confounding when “a trace” of rain is reported while outlying neighborhoods see debris left in gutters after healthy storms and photos show damage and floodwaters causing havoc all over the valley. But Reid International Airport is the “official” weather station, and that gauge says we’ve had 1.28 inches so far for the seven weeks of the monsoon season..

The first monsoon storm arrived on June 22, and in the seven weeks since then, there have been some impressive rain totals. Here’s a look at rain totals from around the valley from other Regional Flood Control District gauges and other nearby locations:

7.20 inches — Rainbow Canyon (Spring Mountains)

4.57 inches — Harris Springs (below Kyle Canyon Road in the Spring Mountains)

3.19 inches — Near Desert Breeze Park

2.36 inches — Oakey and Rainbow

2.22 inches — Warm Springs and Fort Apache

2.01 inches — Boulder City

1.73 inches — Paradise and Windmill

1.73 inches — Boulder Highway and College Avenue

1.63 inches — Wigwam near Eastern

1.57 inches — Near E. Desert Inn and McCleod

1.54 inches — East Henderson

1.42 inches — Downtown on E. Clark Street

5.16 inches — Kingman, Arizona

4.45 inches — West of Searchlight (six miles)

2.60 inches — Near Primm

2.25 inches — Goodsprings

1.95 inches — Sandy Valley

0.94 inches — Red Rock Canyon

The National Weather Service is calling this the most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade.

The weather service says the last time summer was this wet was in 2012. It extended a flash flood watch through Friday evening and says afternoon and evening storms could occur through next week.

The overnight storm was similar to another that swept through Las Vegas two weeks earlier, late July 28.

Friday dawned to clear skies, but thunderclouds built through the morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for southern Nevada and neighboring counties: Mohave in northwest Arizona and San Bernardino in California.

Meteorologist Brian Planz said about 1.25 inches of rain fell overnight in some areas west of the Las Vegas Strip and near the city of Kingman in northwest Arizona.

One gauge in Arizona’s Hualapai Mountains logged almost 2.5 inches of rain on Thursday, Planz said, and some Mohave County desert roads prone to flash flooding became impassible because of running water.

Winds were not a widespread factor late Thursday, but the weather service recorded a gust of 64 mph at North Las Vegas Airport. No damage was reported.

Planz said 0.58 inch of rain was recorded at the official measuring spot at Harry Reid International Airport.

“That makes this the wettest monsoon season in 10 years,” the weather service said over a Tweet chart labeled “Restless 2022 Monsoon.”

The Las Vegas area usually receives about 4.2 inches of rain per year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.