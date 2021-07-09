Las Vegas Natural History Museum celebrates 30th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking for a family friendly activity to do this weekend, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

An event is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

All museum guests will get half-off tickets, and if you dress in Egyptian fashion, you will get in free.

They will also be new ancient Egyptian themed science demonstrations and crafts.

As the museum embarks on its 30th year, founder and executive director Marilyn Gillespie will retire at the end of this month.