LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas native, Suzanne Vinnik, has launched a fashion line known as byVINNICK.

She’s a former international opera singer who had a love of fashion and pursued her dream by opening a clothing design business in Los Angeles, using ethical production from start to finish, being size-inclusive, and affordable, while creating one-of-a-kind pieces with a goal of zero waste and a net positive impact on the environment.