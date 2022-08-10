LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Noah Gragson is getting a promotion.

The Las Vegas native will drive in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2023, joining the Petty GMS team for the upcoming season.

The NASCAR team announced Wednesday on its website that Gragson, 24, will join the sport’s top circuit. Based in Statesville, North Carolina, Petty GMS said Gragson will pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Gragson in a story posted at the Petty GMS website. “This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the No. 42.”

Gragson, who attended Bishop Gorman High School, was competing full-time on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 9 Camaro for JR Motorsports.

He’s won eight Xfinity races in his career, including three this season while splitting time on the Cup Series circuit with Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports. In his nine Cup Series races this season, his best finish was 18th in May at Kansas.

Gragson will replace Ty Dillon as the No. 42 driver and be a teammate of Erik Jones.

Petty GMS owner Maury Gallagher said Gragson has shown tremendous talent in a short time. “I’ve watched Noah from a young age competing on the West Coast to now competing at NASCAR’s top level, and he’s shown the commitment, desire and ability to win at every level. … Noah is a great fit for our organization, and I think with Erik (Jones) and his experience, the two will prove to be contenders each week.”

Gragson has compiled 179 starts in NASCAR’s top three levels of competition. In his Xfinity Series career, he’s made 123 starts with eight wins, 52 top-five finishes and 85 top-10 finishes. With two full years of competition in the Truck Series, Gragson has two wins, 12 top-five finishes and 30 top-10 finishes.

“We’re excited to have Noah join the Petty GMS family and climb in the No. 42 next season,” said Petty GMS chairman Richard Petty. “Noah’s proven he can win in the Truck and Xfinity Series and compete for championships, and we know he will bring that same fire with him to Petty GMS next season.”

Gragson will make his Petty GMS debut in the Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.