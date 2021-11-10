Las Vegas National Horse Show starts Monday at South Point, capped by jumping event on Nov. 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The six-day Las Vegas National Horse Show begins Monday at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, building to Saturday’s $150,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The event brings many of the best riders in the country to Las Vegas.

The show is open to the public, with free admission through the week, and tickets to the jumping event on Saturday priced at $20. Kids 10 and under get in free. Click here for tickets.

The jumping event is one of only eight World Cup Final qualifying classes held in North America and attracts many of the top names in the sport.

For a full schedule of events throughout the Las Vegas National Horse Show, click here. To learn more about the Las Vegas National Horse Show, visit www.TheLasVegasNational.com.