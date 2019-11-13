Las Vegas National Horse Show at South Point Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s an opportunity to see some of the best jumping horses in the world. It’s time for the 13th annual Las Vegas National Horse Show.

The best of the best in equestrian events will be taking strides and leaps at South Point all week. Riders, from all over the country, will be taking part in the Jumping World Cup North American Series.

Guests will watch Olympic-level jumpers and the nation’s top hunters compete for the highest honors. Throughout the week, hunter, equitation, and jumper competitions will take place in the main area and the pavilion starting bright and early at 7:30 a.m.

There will be free evening classes held Monday through Friday. The World Cup is Saturday, Nov. 16.

The winner will take home $100,000. Tickets are still available for the National Horse Show on Saturday. Admission is $20 and kids under 10 are free. Click here for more information.