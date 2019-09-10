Las Vegas named most popular bachelor and bachelorette party destination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From movies to memories, almost everyone in the world knows that the City of Las Vegas is the top destination for brides and grooms to-be when it comes to celebrating their pending nuptials. WeddingWire released its 2019 Bachelor and Bachelorette Study highlighting the most popular getaway destinations and Las Vegas is the most popular destination for the pre-wedding celebrations.

The study found the majority of bachelor (94 percent) and bachelorette (90 percent) parties take place domestically, with the most popular cities for each being as followed:

Top Bachelor Party Destinations

Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Tampa, FL Houston, TX New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Atlantic City, NJ

Top Bachelorette Party Destinations