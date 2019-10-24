Las Vegas named fifth most haunted city in America by Yelp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For all you fans of everything spooky, Las Vegas is the place to be this Halloween. Yelp has released its list of the most haunted cities in America, and Las Vegas has landed at #5 on the list!

Between the Mob Museum, old casino tales and plenty of other scary stories from the city’s past, there are a lot of options to get your Halloween fix next week. We also have a list of “Halloween Happenings,” that you can find by clicking HERE.

The top-five “Most Haunted Cities in America” is as follows:

Savannah, Ga.

New Orleans, La.

Fort Collins, Co.

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Las Vegas, Nev.

“At Yelp, we determined the most haunted cities in America by the words used in reviews, and our users revealed the spookiest places in the country,” says Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis. “It’s no surprise that cities like Charleston and Savannah, which were battlegrounds during the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, made the top of the list.”

The list was determined ranking metro areas by the percentage of reviews that contain words with haunted places, like “ghost,” “haunt,” and “creepy.” But it excluded businesses in the “Haunted House” category.