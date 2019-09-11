Las Vegas named best destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties

Las Vegas tops list of best destinations for bachelor and bachelorette parties.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Las Vegas was recently named the most popular bachelor and bachelorette party destination by Wedding Wire.

There’s plenty of reasons to make Las Vegas the number one destination for saying good-bye to singlehood and much of those are located at the Las Vegas Strip which offers clubs, pool parties, shows and concerts.

Miami came in second for bachelor parties while New York City came in third place.

As for bachelorette parties Los Angeles came in second while New York City came in third place for favorite destination among women.