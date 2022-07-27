LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has been named the second fastest-warming city in the U.S., right behind Reno, according to a recent study by Climate Central.

Las Vegas has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees in summer temperatures since 1970, while Reno saw a 10.9 degree increase. This makes Nevada home to the two fastest-warming cities in the country.

Overall temperatures are rising, the study noted, with 96% of 246 U.S. locations seeing an increase in average summer temperatures. Over half of those locations also warmed by two or more degrees.

Nevada OSHA adopted and implemented a National Emphasis Program to protect workers from heat illnesses and injuries on June 15. The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations is also offering resources to protect workers in the heat.

Credit: Climate Central

SCATS is offering a free heat safety course starting July 29 and is offering heat testing on worksites for businesses.

Following an extended national heat wave this month, with 28 states experiencing heat warnings over the weekend, the Biden Administration launched Heat.gov on Tuesday, a new website providing science-based information to reduce extreme heat-health risks.

The launch of the website comes as climate advocates demand the Biden administration declare a national climate emergency to open up more options to combat climate change.

600 people are killed by extreme heat in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. From 1979 to 2018, over 11,000 people in the U.S. died from heat-related illness, an EPA study said, but researchers have noted the number of deaths can be higher than previously reported.