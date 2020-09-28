Las Vegas named 26th best city for coffee lovers in US; Henderson, North Las Vegas in top 100

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Coffee Day is almost here (9/29), and a new survey shows some of the top cities for coffee lovers are right here in Southern Nevada.

According to WalletHub, Las Vegas came in at 26 on the top 100 list, while North Las Vegas sits at 84 and Henderson rounds out the Southern Nevada appearances at 88. Reno also cracked the list at 66.

To determine the best coffee scenes in the country, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 categories, which indicate a “strong coffee culture.” Those data sets include coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.

It should be no surprise to anyone that Seattle, Washington brought home the top spot as the best coffee city in America. As the home to Starbucks, Seattle leads the way with the most “affordable coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes rated 4.5+ stars per capita.”

The full top-10 list can be found below:

Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Miami, Florida Tampa, Florida Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Honolulu, Hawaii Denver, Colorado Oakland, California Atlanta, Georgia

For a look at the full top 100 list and a breakdown of each city’s ranking, CLICK HERE.

With National Coffee Day coming up on Tuesday (9/29), coffee retailers across the country will be having deals, freebies and specials you can get in on! For the full list, CLICK HERE.