Las Vegas NAACP presses for Fiore’s removal from LVCVA post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas NAACP wants to know what’s going on with their request seeking the removal of Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore from her position on the city’s tourism board.

In a letter to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Assistand Silvia Perez, NAACP chapter president Roxann McCoy describes Fiore’s “embarrassing, flippant, and alleged illegal behavior.”

“Ms. Fiore is not the image we want representing Las Vegas,” McCoy says. “She has proved herself to be extremely controversial, disrespectful, and has a lack of remorse for her racist comments that serve to divide our community instead of bringing us together.”

“Those attitudes and actions cannot be projected on the world stage,” McCoy says.

The letter, which is also signed by Molly Taylor, organizer of the effort to remove Fiore, details Fiore’s actions and the letter-writing campaign that seeks her ouster. The letter says 249 emails have been sent to Perez, and another 121 emails have been addressed to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodmand and Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown.

The letter goes on to say:

“As previously, and continually requested, we demand that the LVCVA Board move forward in removing Councilwoman Michele Fiore. In response to the Governors directive regarding gatherings we will not be protesting the August 11, 2020 Board Meeting. Under no circumstances should this board perceive this as us backing down, we are prepared to continually push the Board to act on our demands regarding Ms. Fiore. Given the climate of our country and more importantly our city, the time to act is now. We can no longer sit back and allow individuals like Michele Fiore, who seek to divide and dismantle the harmony of our community and state, to represent our city or our community interests.”