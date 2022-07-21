LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you’re a working musician in Las Vegas chances are you’ve played with Barry Manilow, Donny Osmond, and Celine Dion.

But when rock legend Journey calls that’s a gig you can’t say no to.

8 News Nows Denise Valdez spoke with Daniel Falcone and Nathan Tanouye, a pair of accomplished musicians about what it’s like to share the stage with rock royalty.

Daniel Falcone and Nathan Tanouye prepare for their performance with rock band Journey (KLAS)

“This is Journey, need I say more? They’re amazing!” Tanoway said.

Falcone and Tanouye are part of a 22-piece orchestra performing with Journey at Resorts World.

The long-time trumpet and trombone players are pretty versatile and dressed up and rocking out on the weekends.

The two were dressed down and rehearsing jazz on the night 8 News Now caught up with them.

They have an impressive resume but playing high-intensity rock with Hall of Famers even they admit it’s pretty memorable.

“When you’re hearing Neal Schon’s guitar lines you’ve heard 100,000 times as a kid. It’s so exciting to be part of that,” Falcone added.

Typically, musicians get the setlist a couple of weeks ahead of time.

Rehearsing their individual parts, then in the case of Journey getting one day with the actual headliner.

“Man, I’m tired by the end of that. We’re sweating and the muscles are fatigued,” said Tanouye. “Yeah, it’s non-stop a lot of playing, non-stop, it’s amazing!”

Journey performs on Friday and Saturday evenings at Resorts World. The musicians tell 8 News Now the Las Vegas concert dates are the only performances that are accompanied by an orchestra.