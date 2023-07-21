LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Las Vegas and the world mourned the loss of legendary musician Tony Bennett Friday, a local musician spoke about his decades working with the singer.

A man who let his music speak, Bennett inspired millions, including trombone player Curt Miller, who was a part of his performances for decades.

“He’d come on stage for the rehearsal or whatever, and it was just like whoosh,” Miller recalled of Bennett. “Everybody’s eyes were on Tony.”

Singer Tony Bennett with trombone player Curt Miller (Credit: Curt Miller)

The trombone player told 8 News Now he first met Bennett in the late 1970s at The Desert Inn Hotel, which was where the Wynn and Encore now stand.

Miller said he went on to play with Bennett anywhere from 50 to 100 times in Las Vegas over the years.

“He was as kind and friendly and gracious as anybody could be,” Miller added of Bennett. “Boy, it makes me emotional.”

In the wake of Bennett’s death, Miller told 8 News Now he wanted to share how much he meant to our local music industry.

Curt Miller with Tony Bennett in 2000 at Caesars Palace (Curt Miller)

“One night he just said shut off the sound system,” Miller spoke of an experience with Bennett. “He put the mic down and looked at the band and said, ‘Don’t play the arrangement,’ and he sang the full Fly Me to the Moon full acapella.”

His connection to our city included Bennett’s well-known friendship with Lady Gaga. Miller talked about his time on their “Cheek to Cheek” tour stops here in Las Vegas in 2015.

“They would sing these great, classic American songs together,” Miller said of Lady Gaga and Bennet. “And they would just play off of each other, and you could tell the relationship was just so close.”

Miller described Tony as a true mastermind in his field, but more than anything, he told 8 News Now he’ll miss the artist’s heart.

“He was just a genuine individual,” he said of Bennett. “He never lost that the whole time.”

He said he hopes to see his friend live on through all the magic he made.

“He has such a huge body of music out there, and those recordings,” Miller said of Tony’s work. “And they will live on forever because they will never get old.”

Miller said he last saw Tony a few years ago, around the time he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Miller told 8 News Now he also worked with Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra at Caesar’s Palace.

Several spots held special events to honor Bennett Friday, including The Fremont Street Experience, which showed several canopy tributes through the evening.