LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in her Las Vegas home earlier this month was arrested in California, according to police.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, is facing charges of murder with a deadly weapon and burglary with a firearm.

He was arrested on Jan. 13 and booked into a Los Angeles-area jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Figearo, was found on Jan. 8 around 5:30 p.m. at the kitchen table in her home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Evidence indicated that the gun used to shoot Figearo was also the gun used in other incidents reported to Las Vegas police, including an illegal shooting Gonzalez was arrested in connection with, documents said.

A witness reported to police that Gonzalez had borrowed her vehicle, which contained a gun locked in a safe. Later, he told her that someone had stolen it “while he got drunk and passed out,” documents said.

Surveillance video captured a vehicle with the same make and model of the borrowed vehicle near Figearo’s residence on the day of her death, documents said.

Surveillance video also captured a suspect jumping the fence near the residence and running away shortly after a gunshot was heard, according to documents.

Detectives believe the person running away was Gonzalez because his side profile, shoes and clothing were visible, documents said.

A warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest was issued on Jan. 13, the same day he was arrested in California. Because he was still awaiting extradition as of Tuesday, a booking photo was not immediately available.