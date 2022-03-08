LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At Triple 7 Movers, owner Tom Dadon is feeling the wrath of the gas prices skyrocketing.



“As a company that uses 1000 to 1200 gallons a day every little increase really affects our pricing,” said Dadon.



The Las Vegas-based moving company has 30 trucks around the country.



On average they would spend about $40,000 a month on gas, now they are spending close to $90,000 a month.



“In some places like Los Angeles it is $7 a gallon for diesel it is making us really to reconsider which jobs are profitable and which jobs are not,” Dadon said.



Right now Dadon said he is having to turn away some customers or increase the hourly rate by an extra $20.



“Now we are having to turn down people who are living kind of the middle of nowhere rural America that will take a 3- or 400-mile detour,” he said.



Dadon tells 8 News Now he is hoping there will be relief in sigh soon before he has to increase of more of his prices to his customers.