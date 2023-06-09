LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died over a week after being struck by a car whose driver faces DUI charges, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Thursday, June 1, at around 11:35 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling east on Tropicana Avenue when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 31-year-old Samuel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez made a left turn onto South Palm Street in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash. Police said Gonzalez showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma unit for his life-threatening injuries. According to Metro, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on June 7.

According to Clark County Detention records, Gonzalez is facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily injury, and failure to yield right of way involving a left turn.

As of publication, Gonzalez is no longer listed in CCDC.

His identity and cause of death have not yet been released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 56th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2023.