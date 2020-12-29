Las Vegas Motor Speedway to offer fireworks show at Glittering Lights on #VegasNYE

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is inviting all locals to experience a magical fireworks show while saying farewell to 2020.

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Glittering Lights on Dec. 31, will start at 9:00 p.m. Guests can start lining up as early as 8:30 p.m. Those in attendance will also be able to socially distance themselves and keep the holiday spirit as they drive through millions of lights following the firework show.

New Year’s Eve Event Timeline

4:30 p.m. – Glittering Lights opens for the evening

– Glittering Lights opens for the evening 8:30 p.m. (Approximately) – Entry into the lights will pause. Guests should arrive to line up for the firework show. Best viewing is right at attraction entry.

(Approximately) – Entry into the lights will pause. Guests should arrive to line up for the firework show. Best viewing is right at attraction entry. 9:00 p.m. – Fireworks for the midnight Eastern Time countdown (Perfect timing for guests with kids!) Entry into the Glittering Lights attraction resumes following the firework show.

– Fireworks for the midnight Eastern Time countdown (Perfect timing for guests with kids!) Entry into the Glittering Lights attraction resumes following the firework show. 10:00 p.m. – Glittering Lights closes (or when the last car goes through)

Glittering Lights is open through Jan.10, 2021. On most evenings, wait times are now under 30 minutes during peak traffic hours of 6:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Discounted carload tickets are available at all area La Bonita Supermarkets locations for $10 off an Any Day ticket.

A portion of every ticket sold benefits Speedway Children’s Charities, which provides funding for hundreds of children’s charities throughout Southern Nevada that meet children’s direct needs.

Here’s how the tickets for Glittering Lights can be broken down:

Carload Ticket – One ticket per car. You drive your own car through the lights. Carload Value Ticket (Mon-Thurs, some blackout dates) $25 per vehicle Carload Any Day Ticket (No blackout dates) $35 per vehicle

– One ticket per car. You drive your own car through the lights. Fast Pass powered by Diamondback Land Surveying – Offered on select peak nights for shortened wait times. By appointment only on peak nights $65 per vehicle

powered by Diamondback Land Surveying – Offered on select peak nights for shortened wait times. Season Pass – Drive through Glittering Lights as many times as you want, even in the same night! Valid for all 60 nights of the 2020-2021 season $85 per season pass

– Drive through Glittering Lights as many times as you want, even in the same night! La Bonita Discount Ticket – Save $10 on an Any Day ticket with limited blackout dates. Purchase your discount Glittering Lights ticket at La Bonita Supermarkets. Good for one carload entrance to Glittering Lights (weekends included!) select blackout dates: Dec. 19 – 27 $25 per vehicle

– Save $10 on an Any Day ticket with limited blackout dates. Purchase your discount Glittering Lights ticket at La Bonita Supermarkets.

Some other ways to get a discount on Glittering Lights tickets is through Goodwill of Southern Nevada. Goodwill of Southern Nevada offers a $5 discounted entry voucher for Glittering Lights with a donation of clothing or household items.