Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host Red Cross blood drives

LAS VEGAS – Starting Friday, March 27, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host four Red Cross blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other drives will be held on April 2, April 7, and April 11.

Each day the drives will take place in the Thrive Hive Digital Center in the speedway infield.

“Our community has both a lack of donated blood as well as facilities to collect blood,” LVMS GM Chris Powell said. “Our facility gives the Red Cross a donation center in the northeast part of the valley that is spacious enough to accommodate the social distancing guidelines set forth by local, state, and federal governments.”

A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or you can enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions here or use the Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross is asking that individuals postpone their donation for 28 days if the following apply: