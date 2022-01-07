Las Vegas mother pleads guilty by reason of insanity to 3-month-old son’s death

Xin Liu killed her son, Stanley Shah, on Sept. 1, 2020, at a home near Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads, police said. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother who investigators said killed her 3-month-old son by throwing him from a staircase pleaded guilty by reason of insanity in court Friday.

Xin Liu killed her son, Stanley Shah, on Sept. 1, 2020, at a home near Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads, police said.

Liu pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter by reason of insanity and child abuse, according to a court spokesperson.

The Clark County Coroner had said Stanley had a squishy skull with crepitus, meaning the baby had multiple skull fractures.

According to the initial arrest report, a woman had called 911 saying Liu had intentionally dropped her baby from the second floor of a home to the first floor and that the baby was not breathing.

Family members told police Liu suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts of killing Stanley and herself. The report said they tried to get her help and even hired a nanny to watch the baby.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May.