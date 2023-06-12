LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Katherine Patrick, spoke to 8 News Now about the torment she and her family are under after both of her sons were killed in separate incidents within two weeks of each other.

“I literally just lost a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. All I got left are two daughters to raise now,” Katherine Patrick shared.

The first tragedy happened on May 21st as Aiden Hyder, 14, was shot and killed at his friend’s house party at the Craig Ranch Villas in North Las Vegas.

Aiden, 14, was killed at a house party weeks before his older brother Adrian was killed in a car crash. (Credit: Ilyza English)

While the details are scarce, his mother, Katherine, told 8 News Now that the shooter was someone at the party who fired multiple shots hitting her son in the back. Aiden was found dead at the scene.

Then on Saturday, Katherine’s other son, her eldest, Adrian Hyder, 15, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Carey Avenue. Adrian was on his way to pick up his cousin, his mom said when police found one of the cars fully engulfed in flames while the other with severe front-end damage.

Adrian, 15, was killed in a car crash on Saturday, June 10, 2023 weeks after his younger brother Aiden was killed at a house party. (Credit: Ilyza English)

North Las Vegas Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to the scene and found three people dead. One was in the car that caught fire, while the other two were located in the other vehicle. It is unclear which one Adrian was in.

Friends of the family feel the North Las Vegas Police Department could have given them more details on what happened.

“They need to get it together and find out what happened. The detectives need to call Katherine,” Ilyza English, a friend of the family said.

“We had to contact the news in order to get our story out there because the police are not worried about it,” she added.

Patrick is now left with planning a joint funeral, as they leave behind two sisters, both 10 and 11 years old. Adrian and Aiden both attended Canyon Springs High School.