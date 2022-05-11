BAKER, Calif. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother and her two-year-old son were found dead in California in an apparent murder-suicide on Mother’s Day.

The mother, 46-year-old Alma Molina, and her son, Erik Villarreal, had been reported missing from Las Vegas on Saturday before they were found just after 1 p.m. Sunday. A National Park Ranger discovered the two in a vehicle on Zzyzx Road in Baker, and officers later determined that they were deceased.

According to investigators, evidence from the scene and from family members indicated that Molina shot and killed her son before committing suicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender at 909-387-3589. To remain anonymous, call 800-78CRIME or visit this link.