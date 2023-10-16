LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Monorail has a new way to save on experiences in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Monday.

According to a press release, the Las Vegas Monorail has unveiled a new promotion for guests and locals who want to save on experiences in Las Vegas.

The new promotion is called “Show Your Ticket and Save.” Guests who purchase a monorail pass will get access to discounted tickets for attractions around Las Vegas.

Participants in the promotion include certain restaurants, shows, and experiences on or near the Las Vegas Strip.

For a full list of the promotion participants, visit the LVCVA website.