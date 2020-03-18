Las Vegas Monorail suspends service until further notice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In light of Governor Steve Sisolak’s mandate to close non-essential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Las Vegas Monorail Company (LVMC) says it will temporarily suspend operations until further notice. The suspension starts Wednesday at 12 p.m.

“The health and safety of our visitors, fellow community members and employees is of the utmost importance during this unprecedented time,” said Ingrid Reisman, vice president and chief marketing officer, Las Vegas Monorail Company. “We are confident our Las Vegas community will get through this together, and we look forward to welcoming our riders once more when the time is right.”