Las Vegas Monorail resumes operations on May 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Monorail will resume operations later this month, as tourism and convention business returns and capacity limits increase.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), who acquired the system last year, made the announcement Tuesday that the Monorail will reopen in time for Memorial Weekend, at 7 a.m. on May 27.

The 3.9-mile elevated system along the Las Vegas Strip allows passengers to travel the resort corridor in less than 15 minutes. The trains can reach up to 50 miles per hour.

The Monorail will arrive every four to eight minutes at each of the seven stations, including:

MGM Grand

Bally’s / Paris Las Vegas

Flamingo / Caesars Palace

Harrah’s / The LINQ

Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Westgate / LVCC

SAHARA Las Vegas

The same coronavirus restrictions in Clark County will also apply on the trains. Those include:

Face masks will be required at all times throughout the system

Customers are encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible

Hand sanitizer will be available at every Monorail station

The Las Vegas Monorail made its debut in 1995 with service running between MGM Grand and Bally’s. The system expanded in 2004.

It is 100% electric and runs zero emission trains.

A Las Vegas Monorail train heads towards the Convention Center station Tuesday, October 31, 2017. CREDIT: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Monorail’s Operating Hours:

Mondays: 7 a.m. to midnight

Tuesdays – Thursdays: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Fridays – Sundays: 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Single ride tickets and several unlimited ride pass options are available.

Click HERE for touchless ticketing. Customers can purchase and download tickets to their mobile wallet. To purchase tickets, access the system map and learn more, click HERE.