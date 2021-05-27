Las Vegas Monorail reopens as convention business, tourism pick up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strip resorts are coming back to life. Conventions are coming back to town. Now, an old way to move around is coming back.

Today, the Las Vegas Monorail comes back to life after being shut down for 15 months.

“The monorail is really an important solution to help move our visitors around, to ease congestion in and around the destination,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

It’s really a helpful part of our transportation system, taking people from the convention center up and down the Strip.

(Bianca Holman / 8NewsNow)

The monorail reopens at 7 a.m. Thursday, just in time for conventions and events that are returning to Las Vegas.

“Pre-pandemic, almost 5 million passengers utilized the monorail,” Nelson-Kraft said. “It runs all the way from the Sahara to MGM, so it really has been an important solution for us as we market the destination.”

The monorail got its start with two trains from Walt Disney in 1995. The trains shuttled people between Bally’s and MGM. In 2004, the system expanded to its current four-mile track with seven stops.

Locals can ride for as little as $1 per ride by purchasing a 20-pack pass. A single ride goes for $5, and other options include passes for several days at a reduced rate.

And it’s a great solution for the environment, too.

“You’re looking at an all-electric system running on zero emissions,” Nelson-Kraft said. Annually, over 2 million vehicle miles are saved and reduced off our roads — over 27 tons of emissions reduced, as well.”

Nelson-Kraft called it “a fantastic system for convenience, but green is definitely a priority with the monorail.”

COVID-19 protocols are in place as the monorail reopens, too. The LVCVA is asking passengers to wear masks.

“Public transportation still requires a mask and we’re going through extra cleaning and sanitation, always going to be a top priority,” Kraft-Nelson said. “But it’s a fun, convenient way to get in and around the destination. We are so excited to be reopening this morning.”

Stops along the monorail route include the Flamingo and The LINQ, as well as the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The reopening is yet another signal that the city is reopening.