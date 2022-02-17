Las Vegas mom says CCSD failed to keep her child safe as student stabs her with pencil

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a typical Wednesday school day for 8-year-old Leah Braverman at Mark Fine Elementary when she said her bully charged at her with a pencil and stabbed her in the thigh.

“I screamed,” Leah said. Leah said she has been a target of this student before. “One day he called me ugly,” she said.

(Photo: KLAS)

(Photo: KLAS)

(Photo: Ashley Braverman)

She tells 8 News Now the alleged bully once bounced a ball right under her chin so it can hit her. Her mom Ashley Braverman said she has made numerous complaints to the school for the continuous bullying but nothing was ever done. However, this stabbing incident was the last straw. “Time stopped for a moment and all the breath was taken out of me and my body began to shake,” Braverman said.

In all of those alleged bullying incidents, Braverman said Leah’s teacher never informed her, she had to hear about it from her daughter. “If Leah wasn’t the type of kid to tell me I would have never known he was hurting her, then would she tell me if she was having thoughts to hurt herself then,” said Braverman.

The lack of communication from the school teacher is why Braverman feels the school district failed her daughter. “They failed to protect her safety, her rights as a student were violated,” she said.

However, Leah thinks he will just target another student.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD about this incident the statement is as follows below.

CCSD investigates every reported case of bullying and takes appropriate action. We are unable to discuss individual student disciplinary matters due to privacy laws. However, in general, students can face administrative disciplinary action at school or be referred to law enforcement for possible criminal prosecution depending on the severity of the matter. Clark County School District

8 News Now also reached out to CCSD Police Department; they say they can’t take action because the child is under 10 years old.